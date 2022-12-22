Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend's Sister After Convincing Her to Pull Over on Road, Then Killed Himself

A California woman was fatally shot in a murder-suicide that authorities say was carried out by her sister's ex-boyfriend, who had been accused of domestic violence in the past.

Ta-Sheng Ly, 28, was in the car with her sister when Kou Vue, 30, convinced them to pull over on Highway 41 in Fresno on Dec. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol and Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

That's when authorities believe Vue pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle and Sheng Ly, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said.

Officers were called to the scene around 10:05 p.m. after the victim's 25-year-old sister, who was riding in the passenger seat, called 911 reporting that her sister had been shot and was unresponsive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The sister also allegedly said that her ex-boyfriend had disappeared, but provided law enforcement with a description of his car.

Kou Vue. Freso County Sheriff's Office

Less than an hour after the shooting, authorities were able to track down Vue's vehicle as it was traveling northbound on State Route 99. Vue then got out of the car at an offramp and shot himself, officials said.

"It was later determined the suspect sustained self-inflicted fatal injuries," the CHP said in a press release.

Investigators believe the deadly shooting stems from a prior domestic violence incident.

State court records show that Vue was booked in Fresno County Jail on July 8 after being arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment, along with a warrant for domestic violence.

His bail was set at $45,000, but he was freed on July 12 as part of a probation pretrial supervision agreement, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Now, as a family grieves the unexpected loss of one of their own, a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Sheng Ly's funeral expenses.

"She was an amazing person, always helping anyone in need, and always warmed everyone's heart with her beautiful smile," reads the fundraiser, launched by Samantha Fang.

"For her to be taken so young, it's hard for anyone to believe that she's gone."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.