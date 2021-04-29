Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were ambushed just before 10 a.m. Wednesday as they entered a home in Boone, N.C.

Man Fatally Shoots 2 Family Members and 2 Deputies Who Were Ambushed While Responding to Scene

A man who fatally shot two family members ambushed and killed two sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, prompting a 13-hour standoff in which the shooter died.

Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were ambushed just before 10 a.m. Wednesday as they entered a home in Boone, according to a Watauga County Sheriff's Office press release.

The shooter and his two slain family members have not been publicly identified, but WSOC-TV reports that the two victims were the shooter's mother and stepfather. It was not immediately clear how the shooter was killed.

"Upon entering the home, two Watauga County Sheriff's deputies received gunshot wounds from an unknown individual within the residence," the sheriff's office said.

The deputies were called to the home by the homeowner's employer on a welfare check after the homeowner didn't show up to work or answer any phone calls, according to the release.

"We grieve for Sgt. Chris Ward, K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and the entire Watauga County law enforcement community today after these tragic deaths in the line of duty," Gov. Roy Cooper Tweeted Thursday. "These horrific shootings that claimed lives and loved ones show the ever-present danger law enforcement can encounter in the line of duty."

Ward was pulled out of the house by officers and was taken to a hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., where he died, according to WSOC-TV. Fox died at the scene of the shooting, according to the press release.

The stand-off ended at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

"This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community," said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. "I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state."

About 15 law enforcement agencies responded to the stand-off, WRAL reported.