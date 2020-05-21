Man Fatally Shoots Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend and Injures Her Mother, Sister and New Boyfriend

Cody Johns, 24, was seven months pregnant when police say her ex-boyfriend shot her to death

A shooting spree through Houston Wednesday morning left three innocent people wounded and two dead, including the alleged gunman and his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The Houston Police detailed the alleged crimes of Kendrick Thomas, 30.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters that investigators believe Thomas forced his way into a home in northeast Houston before fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Cody Johns.

Johns was seven months pregnant. Her unborn baby was also killed.

Before fleeing the residence, Acevedo alleges Thomas also shot Johns' sister and mother multiple times.

Both women were transported to an area hospital for treatment. They are in serious but stable condition, and are expected to make full recoveries.

Acevedo said that Thomas then drove to the home of Johns' new boyfriend, James Bass.

Bass, whose age was not released, was shot twice. He, too, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he's listed in stable condition. Bass will recover, according to his doctors.

Police said it was unclear who'd fathered Johns' unborn child.

Officers spent hours searching for Thomas, eventually tracking his whereabouts.

Police surrounded an 18-wheeler truck around 2:18 p.m., after learning Thomas was hiding in the vehicle's cab.

Acevedo said Thomas died by suicide following a brief standoff.