The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they received an “Order for Release” saying that the suspect’s case had been dismissed

Man Facing Murder Charges Re-Arrested 3 Weeks After He Was Accidentally Released from Prison

A California man was recaptured on Monday after he was accidentally released from prison while facing murder charges.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a press release Monday that 24-year-old Steven Manzo was released from custody on March 9 after they received an "Order for Release" from the prosecuting court that indicated his murder charges had been dismissed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A three-week investigation involving the LASD Fugitive Task Force, United States Marshal Service-Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD), and the Cypress Police Department led to Manzo's re-arrest Monday during "a high risk traffic stop."

He was booked back into custody by the LBPD and his bail is set at $4,090,000.

Manzo faces felony charges for the July 26, 2018, fatal shooting of Salvador Corrales, the LBPD said in a press release at the time.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Through their investigation, detectives identified 23-year-old Steven Manzo of Hawaiian Gardens as the suspect responsible for the shooting." the release stated. "Detectives have collected evidence suggesting Corrales and Manzo were known to each other and agreed to meet in the parking lot, where they became involved in a dispute, which led to the shooting."