Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas

Ryan Bentley, 43, has reportedly been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 16, 2023 10:02 PM
Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder
Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A man is facing murder charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a new report detailing how he allegedly carried out the murder of a man whose dismembered body was found in a barrel in November.

Ryan Bentley, 43, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., according to Las Vegas news station KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Enriquez's body had been found in a barrel near Palm Street and East Quail Avenue in Las Vegas on Nov. 29, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report. He had been reported missing on Nov. 3.

Bentley was immediately identified as a suspect in the murder and was arrested on the same day. A second suspect was also arrested and charged with murder, per KVVU-TV, but those charges have since been dropped.

In the latest police report obtained by KVVU-TV, prosecutors alleged Bentley killed Enriquez after believing that he had "snitched" to the cops about him in regards to narcotics.

Enriquez's house had reportedly been searched by cops who seized 115 grams of methamphetamine, 18.6 grams of heroin and 50.2 grams of fentanyl, according to KTNV-TV. However, Enriquez was not arrested after it was determined that he was "heavily under the influence of drugs," which had aroused suspicion in Bentley, the report said, per the outlet.

Police said in the report that Bentley lured Enriquez to his home with a "care package" on Oct. 27, and when Enriquez arrived, Bentley gave him the option to either get killed or kill himself by overdosing on fentanyl. Enriquez chose the latter option and passed out, per the report. After waking up, police said he tried to escape through the garage, but was eventually shot dead by Bentley.

According to KTNV-TV, police received a call about gunshots in the area of Bentley's home on Oct. 28. Bentley had reportedly tried to flee the scene, but was arrested for drug charges when he tried to return to his home to grab a laptop.

According to court documents obtained by KLAS-TV, Bentley allegedly made a call from the Clark County Detention Center, asking, "Has the house been cleaned up?," to which the person replied "Yes."

Police said in the report they believe that, after Bentley was released from custody, he returned home to dismember Enriquez's body and hide it in a 55-gallon barrel, according to KTNV-TV.

He was also reportedly active on Facebook during this time, messaging one person, "I was in a real situation I still can't talk about and all I needed was a few gallons of hot water... Coulda [sic] been the difference between life in prison or not... I just needed hot water to activate the lye," per the news station.

Bentley is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Jan. 26.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment. It is unclear if Bentley has retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

