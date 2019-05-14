Man Charged with Murder After Allegedly Beating California Woman to Death with Motorized Scooter

A man was arrested and faces a murder charge after allegedly beating a woman to death with a motorized scooter in Long Beach, California.

The victim was identified as Rosa Elena Hernandez, 63, a Long Beach resident, police said in a statement on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers from the Long Beach Police Department were called to the scene of the attack on Monday, where they found Hernandez with “significant” injuries on her torso. The suspect had fled the scene on foot. The Long Beach Fire Department was then called, and determined that Hernandez was dead at the scene.

Authorities said that Hernandez had been beaten with a motorized scooter. The Los Angeles Times reports that the scooter was a Bird, a popular type of electric rental scooter, and that police don’t believe Hernandez and her attacker knew each other.

“Homicide detectives believe the suspect physically assaulted the victim and then proceeded to utilize a motorized scooter as a weapon during the assault,” the police statement read.

RELATED: Minn. Mom Vanished 4 Years Ago, and Boyfriend Is Accused of Dismembering Her Body

Within four hours of the attack, authorities found the suspect, an adult male, and took him into custody. Police are not identifying the man at this time, but he was booked on murder charges and is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Bird said: “We are deeply saddened by this act of violence and our hearts and thoughts go out to the victim and her family. We will work with local law enforcement to help with the investigation into this tragedy.”

RELATED: Pennsylvania Man Faces Life in Prison After Jury Convicts Him of Former Playboy Model’s Murder

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244 or 1-800-222-8477.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Hernandez’s family members with funeral expenses.