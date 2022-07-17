Man Facing Federal Terrorism Charges After Allegedly Threatening to Harm Yo Gotti Party Attendees

Police say a man claimed he wanted to kill himself and "everyone" leaving Yo Gotti's event early Saturday morning in Memphis, Tennessee

A man is facing federal terrorism charges after he allegedly said that he wanted to kill himself and "everyone" leaving a birthday party for rapper Yo Gotti early Saturday morning in Memphis, Tennessee.

Several hours after the event was underway, police received calls about a man, Elijah Hyman, outside the venue, who was threatening guests, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said in a social media statement.

According to authorities, Hyman, 28, was outside the FedEx Forum at around 3 a.m. local time. A caller expressed concern after hearing him say he wanted to kill himself and "everyone he saw" exiting the event.

Hyman was believed to have been upset over a breakup between himself and his girlfriend, who met police when they arrived on the scene.

Authorities said in their statement that Hyman was bleeding from his right hand, an injury that occurred inside his apartment after being cut by a glass window. When officers were told that Hyman had several weapons within his apartment, a search was conducted, according to MPD.

After finding the weapons in Hymen's apartment, police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was contacted. Hyman was detained, placed in cuffs and taken for medical treatment and evaluation, according to the MPD.

Hyman was then charged with the Commission of the Act of Terrorism after investigations by law enforcement.

Memphis Police noted that they confiscated several guns from the suspect's apartment.

Despite the unfortunate event, Yo Gotti and guests Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk and Lil Uzi Vert managed to have a "smooth, secure and successful event," according to a tweet from the artist.

He expressed his appreciation for the police response in a statement to PEOPLE as well.