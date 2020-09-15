After shooting the husband in front of his wife, the suspect took her hostage and on a high-speed chase, which ended when he crashed, say police

Man Was Killed Execution-Style in Front of Pregnant Wife, 1 of 3 Deaths in Shooting Spree

A Missouri man went on a rampage in Tennessee Sunday that left three dead — including a husband killed in front of his pregnant wife — and three wounded during a series of carjackings and shootings, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Dangelo Dorsey, 29, of St. Louis, fatally shot himself after leading police on a high-speed chase and flipping the car he stole, TBI Director David Rausch said during a news conference Sunday night.

The pregnant woman he’d taken hostage survived the crash, he said.

The terrifying ordeal began on Sunday morning at about 9:30 CST on I-24 near Beechgrove in Coffee County, when Dorsey is believed to have opened fire inside a vehicle traveling westbound, Rausch said.

He fatally shot a man identified as Darcey Johnson, 28, and shot and injured another person inside that vehicle, Rausch said.

After the shootings, traffic in that section of the interstate came to an immediate halt.

As shocked drivers and passengers looked on, Dorsey ran out of the vehicle and attempted to steal a car from a female driver.

Dorsey “fired into her vehicle, striking her in the hand,” Rausch said. “A truck driver in that same immediate area also sustained a gunshot wound to the face.”

From there, Dorsey jumped into another vehicle and rear-ended a Ford Mustang driven by Phillip Jordan Stevens, 23, and his wife, who were headed to church.

The couple stopped, thinking this was a routine fender bender, the TBI said in a statement.

To their horror, Dorsey took the unsuspecting couple hostage at gunpoint and ordered them to drive him to their home in Morrison, Rausch said.

“When they arrived, it appears Dorsey took two additional firearms from the residence, swapped vehicles to a blue Toyota Rav4, and forced the man and woman to accompany him,” he said.

“The situation escalated in the coming hours,” Rausch said. “At some point, and we’re still working to determine specifics, Dorsey shot and killed the male hostage and forced his body from the vehicle.”

The statement the TBI released says Dorsey “separated them, and executed the male hostage in view of his wife," though it doesn't say where this happened.

Stevens' mother, Michelle Stevens, told WTVC that her son "begged the suspect not to hurt his wife and baby, but to take him instead.

"I want everyone to know Jordan died a hero," Michelle Stevens told WTVC.

Authorities later recovered his body along Interstate 24.

Still reeling from her husband's shooting, the woman, identified by family members as Aileen Stevens, was forced back into the Rav4, where Dorsey headed back to the interstate.

Shortly after 3:30 pm CST, law enforcement from multiple local and state agencies located the Rav4, which was traveling eastbound on I-24.

A brief chase ensued, reaching speeds of approximately 100 miles an hour, says Rausch.

At 3:45 p.m. CST, the Rav4 crashed and flipped.

“At that point, Dorsey took his own life.,” says Rausch.

The wife, who was in the back seat, "was safely recovered,” he said.

Dorsey had no adult arrest record in Tennessee, the TBI says. He did have an extensive criminal record in Missouri, though he wasn't wanted by law enforcement on any outstanding warrants at the time of the incident.

“On behalf of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, I want to extend condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and those injured as a result of today’s set of tragic events,” Rausch said.