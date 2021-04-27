Police identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Michael Farmer and his dog, a Catahoula, as Bruce

Man and Dog Killed in Suspected Hit-And-Run by Driver Allegedly Fleeing Another Crash Minutes Prior

A Georgia pedestrian out walking his dog was fatally struck by an accused hit-and-run driver allegedly fleeing at "a high rate of speed" from another suspected hit-and-run crash minutes earlier, police said.

Authorities in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Michael Farmer and his dog, a Catahoula, as Bruce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police who responded to the accident learned that a white sedan had struck the victim and his dog and allegedly continued to flee the scene, according to a news release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Sandy Springs police traffic investigators learned that minutes prior to this deadly incident, the same hit-and-run vehicle had been involved in an additional hit-and-run crash with another vehicle" nearby, the statement alleged.

"The suspect was fleeing the first incident at a high-rate of speed when it struck the pedestrian and his dog," causing fatal injuries to both, police alleged.

Investigators determined the suspect vehicle was a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with a Florida license plate and, working with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, were able to track the vehicle and its driver to Newnan, Ga.

Dominique Houston Dominique Houston | Credit: Sandy Springs Police

The suspect, 38-year-old Dominique Houston, of Newnan, was interviewed and arrested on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving and following too closely.