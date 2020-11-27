Police are searching for the drivers who struck and killed a 50-year-old pedestrian earlier this week

Los Angeles Man Dies After Being Hit by 3 Separate Hit-and-Run Drivers as He Crosses the Street

Los Angeles police are searching for three separate hit-and-run drivers who struck and killed a male pedestrian while he was crossing the street earlier this week.

The victim, who was identified as Jose Fuentes, 50, was crossing Central Avenue at 78th Street around 7:38 p.m. when he was struck by a motorcycle traveling northbound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As seen in a surveillance video released by the LAPD, Fuentes was lying in the street after being hit by the first driver before he was struck by a second vehicle, and then a third. All three of the drivers fled the scene.

According to ABC News, police described one of the suspects as a male who was driving a dark-colored sports bike. Authorities also described another suspect vehicle as a white sedan.

"No one stopped and helped out Mr. Fuentes and he laid there," LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said at a news conference, via ABC News.

"The guy on the motorcycle, he kind of went out onto the street, maybe [he could have] stopped to block traffic and prevented even the second or third collision from happening," he continued. "But he elected to get on his motorcycle and took off and left and fled the scene."

A separate video of the same accident released by the Los Angeles Police South Traffic Division showed the motorcycle driver briefly getting off his bike before getting back on it and fleeing the scene, ABC News reported.

A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.