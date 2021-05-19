19-Year-Old Man Dies Protecting Girlfriend from Carjackers: ‘He Was Selfless and Generous’

“Yhuky’s natural reaction was to cover his girlfriend in hopes of using his body to protect her from any harm,” the 19-year-old’s family said

A 19-year-old was fatally shot Friday while shielding his girlfriend from three people attempting to steal his car.

The victim Ashly Yhuky Tianson, known by his middle name and by the nickname A.T., was picking up his girlfriend after work when the incident occurred, his family shared on their GoFundMe page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tianson was on the driver's side of his vehicle and his girlfriend was on the passenger's side when they were approached by three people in the parking lot of San Mateo Adult School in California just around 9 p.m., San Mateo Police Department revealed in a press release.

"Yhuky's natural reaction was to cover his girlfriend in hopes of using his body to protect her from any harm," his family said. "His girlfriend was unharmed. Unfortunately, Yhuky didn't survive."

Officials said the 19-year-old was transported to a local trauma center where he died from injuries to his torso.

The 19-year-old's family said, "Yhuky was a special young man with a positive attitude. He made sure to light up your day with his contagious laugh and smile. He was selfless and generous - spending his paycheck on others before he spent it on himself. When our dad lost his car, Yhuky gladly gave him his without even being asked."

"He was comforting, protecting, and always made sure to express his feelings towards his loved ones. His mom even calls him 'mushy' because he always made sure she knew how much he loves and appreciates her," family members wrote on the GoFundMe page.

They also revealed Tianson and his mother were immigrants. The 19-year-old graduated high school last year and "had plans to join the army but decided to stay and help pay for household expenses."

Tianson is survived by his mother, father and three siblings, according to the GoFundMe.

Police revealed the shooting was "an isolated" incident and upon preliminary investigation, concluded it was not related to anything regarding the high school.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As of Tuesday, two out of the three were arrested.

The alleged shooters, both 16-year-old males, are being charged with murder, attempted murder and homicide, the press release said.