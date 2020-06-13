'Inebriated' Man Denied Entry to Texas Bar Opens Fire and Injures 8 Victims: Police

All of the victims are in stable condition, police reported

Police are continuing to look for a suspect who opened fire and wounded eight people after being denied entry from a bar in San Antonio, Texas, police said.

Authorities responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. local time on Friday for shots being fired in a parking lot next to Rebar, a bar in the 8100 block of Broadway, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a media briefing early Saturday morning.

The shooter was leaving a bar across the street with a group of people, including one other male and "two to three" females, to enter a second bar, Rebar, where the shooting occurred.

According to McManus, the group was denied entry to the bar because they were "inebriated."

The suspect asked the door manager, "Don't you know who I am? I'm a UFC fighter from California," before walking back to his car and grabbing a "long rifle."

He then opened fire in the parking lot and "hit eight individuals," who are currently all in stable condition, the chief said.

"All transported themselves to local hospitals," McManus added. "The most serious one was someone who was hit in the back."

The victims included five females and three males, ages 23 to 41.

The chief confirmed that no risks are posed at the area where the incident occurred.

"Detectives are actively investigating the case and no arrests have been made," a representative from the San Antonio Police Department tells PEOPLE in a statement.

McManus said that investigators will be looking at surveillance footage in the area to try and identify the suspect.