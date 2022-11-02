Man Dead in Missouri Murder-Suicide Is Also Responsible For the Deaths of 2 Kansas City Medical Researchers

The deaths of two research scientists who were found killed on Oct. 1 in their Kansas City, Mo., apartment has been solved after authorities confirmed a man who perpetrated a murder-suicide on Oct. 16 was responsible for their deaths.

Kevin Ray Moore, 42, killed 40-year-old Misty Brockman, then turned the gun on himself on Oct. 16 in a murder-suicide.

Now police say Moore is also responsible for the deaths of Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, who were found dead in their burned Kansas City, Mo., apartment on Oct. 1.

It is unclear if Moore had any prior connection to Behrensen, Guzmán Palma or Brockman.

According to a statement from Kansas City police that was obtained by PEOPLE, Behrensen and Guzmán Palma were "suffering from apparent trauma" when they were found and were declared dead at the scene.

"A Kansas City Police Department investigation has established that on or about Oct. 1, 2022, Kevin Ray Moore, dob: 5/25/1980 (now deceased), caused the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma and intentionally set their apartment on fire," a press release from the Jackson County's Prosecutor's Office reads.

The release says that the Kansas City Police Department, "used phone and computer data, surveillance videos, ballistic testing as well as DNA tests to determine the cause of the deaths of Behrensen and Guzman-Palma and to determine that Moore was the suspect."

Behrensen and Guzmán Palma were both predoctoral researchers and members of the 2020 predoctoral research class at Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City, according to a statement from the institute.

"We are devastated by the loss of two exceptional predoctoral researchers, Camila Behrensen and Pablo Guzmán Palma, who would have made significant contributions to the scientific community," Stowers Institute said in an additional statement. "Camila and Pablo each radiated a distinctive joy and optimism and a love for knowledge that will be profoundly missed."

On Oct. 16 — more than two weeks after the killings of Behrensen and Guzmán Palma — Moore and Brockman were found dead in a wooded part of the city from a murder-suicide.

A GoFundMe launched by Brockman's friend, CeeJae Coberley, described her as the mother of five "beautiful young boys."

"She was taken in a senseless act of violence that makes our hearts bleed in agony," the fundraiser description reads.

Coberley told KCTV 5 she grew up with Brockman, but didn't know Moore or why Brockman would be in the wooded area with him.

"She'd always have your back. Always," Coberly told the outlet. "She was a firecracker. She was everything you wish you had in a friend."

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department told PEOPLE that further information is not available at this time because of the "connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder-suicide."