Man Who Beheaded Girlfriend on Minnesota Sidewalk Convicted of First-Degree Premeditated Murder

A Minnesota man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend by beheading her on a public street.

On Thursday, Alexis Saborit, 44, was found guilty of the July 2021 murder of America Thayer, 55, following a court hearing on January 25, during which he "waived his right to a jury trial," read court records obtained by PEOPLE from the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

Saborit was found guilty of the "felony count of Murder – 1st Degree – Premeditated," added the court documents. His review hearing is scheduled for June 1.

ABC News reported that County Attorney Ron Hocevar anticipates Saborit will now be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"The Court finds proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Defendant caused the death of America Thayer," Judge Caroline H. Lennon stated in the court records.

She added that witnesses saw "Thayer alive with Defendant in her Chrysler 300 sedan at about 2:00 p.m. in Shakopee's Memorial Park. Approximately 30 minutes later, multiple witnesses saw a man attacking a woman in a Chrysler 300 sedan in the intersection of Spencer Street and Fourth Avenue in Shakopee, roughly a mile from Memorial Park."

America Thayer. facebook

Other witnesses then "saw a man standing outside of the open passenger door striking the victim with a hand weight," she continued, adding that they "saw the man chopping at the front passenger seat with a large knife and then pull a decapitated body and severed head out of the vehicle."

One of the witnesses "drove by again and saw a body and severed head on the ground outside of the vehicle."

"The Defendant used a dumbbell to strike Thayer in the head and a machete to decapitate her," continued Lennon. "The nature of the assault is proof of the Defendant's intent to cause Thayer's death."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to a release from the Shakopee Police Department in July 2021, officers responded to a call of a stabbing between Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street. Thayer was later discovered with "stab wounds" and pronounced dead at the scene on a sidewalk in Shakopee, Minnesota.

"Officers quickly apprehended 42-year-old Alexis Saborit of Shakopee on suspicion of second-degree murder," added the release.

Getty

On Thursday, Lennon described Saborit and Thayer's relationship as "tumultuous and marked by frequent arguments and accusations of abuse," along with alleged prior threats.

"Thayer wanted to end the relationship, and Defendant knew she wanted to 'get rid of him,'" the court document added.

Speaking to SW News Media in 2021, Thayer's coworkers at MyPillow detailed the devastating impact of her brutal murder.

"I went there today and went to the store and got her a rose and a teddy bear to put on her desk," said Jamie Worley. "When I got there I didn't even look at any other of my co-workers. I just stood at her desk with my head down. Everyone was just crying. It was a very emotional day and it still is."

Thayer's friend of five years, Nicky Kendrick, also described Thayer as "soft-spoken, so funny and always had amazing stories."

"She was just truly the kindest to everyone. I haven't met anyone as genuinely kind as America was since my late grandma," Kendrick told the outlet. "I'm devastated, it's unreal and I just have no words."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.