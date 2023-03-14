Man Connected to Death of Ga. Father Found Rolled Up in Carpet Taken into Custody

A man is in custody after the death of Nathan Millard, whose remains were found rolled in a carpet in a vacant Louisiana lot earlier this month.

The Georgia father of five went missing during a work trip in Louisiana last month. His body was recovered just after 3:30 a.m. on March 6 near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, according to a press release from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The BRPD released a new update via Facebook on Tuesday, telling the community that someone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Derrick Perkins, 45, is being held for Probation Violation, Criminal Damage to Property, three counts of Access Device Fraud and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Police also shared Perkins' mugshot.

The notice comes just a few days after the police put out an alert while they were searching for Perkins. They said in their release on Tuesday that he was "apprehended last night without incident."

They did not confirm if Perkins is a suspect.

BRPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A BRPD spokesperson told local ABC affiliate WBRZ that a vehicle Perkins was seen driving, a 2004 Toyota Camry, was found burned on Monday.

The car was reported stolen from East Buchanan St. on Feb. 3, an arrest warrant noted, according to the news station. Authorities believe Perkins disguised the car's bumper by spray-painting it and taking off a bumper sticker. He also allegedly changed the plates to "disguise" the vehicle. This happened when Millard's vanishment had "gained national attention," the outlet reported.

Arrest records said surveillance cameras also captured Perkins using Millard's debit card at multiple places days after he was reported missing, WBRZ reported. His address is less than a mile from where Millard's body was found.

Millard's wife, Amber Milllard, told WSB-TV that her husband disappeared while on what was supposed to be a brief business trip with a client for his company Advanced Construction, which is based in Conyers, Georgia.

Surveillance video shows Millard leaving the bar alone and walking to his nearby hotel, the Courtyard Marriott, around 11:30 p.m., according to officials with Texas EquuSearch.

However, he never made it back to his room. Police became involved after the client he was apparently with at the bar the night before requested a welfare check the next morning after Millard failed to show up for a scheduled meeting, 11 Alive reported.

Millard's phone and wallet were later found discarded several blocks away from the hotel, the organization said in the post.

Authorities also questioned a homeless person, according to WBRZ, after they were seen on surveillance footage allegedly using Millard's credit card at a local bus station. The person was reportedly later released.

Amber Millard told WSB-TV she last spoke with her husband earlier in the day on a video call during a college basketball game he had been attending with a client before heading to the bar. She said she's still in shock after receiving the news.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.