Man Connected to Death of Ga. Father Found Rolled Up in Carpet Taken into Custody

Nathan Millard was on a business trip in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when he disappeared; his body was later found rolled up in a carpet nearly two weeks later

By
Published on March 14, 2023 10:27 PM
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Nathan Millard. Photo: Baton Rouge Police Department/Facebook

A man is in custody after the death of Nathan Millard, whose remains were found rolled in a carpet in a vacant Louisiana lot earlier this month.

The Georgia father of five went missing during a work trip in Louisiana last month. His body was recovered just after 3:30 a.m. on March 6 near Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, according to a press release from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The BRPD released a new update via Facebook on Tuesday, telling the community that someone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Derrick Perkins, 45, is being held for Probation Violation, Criminal Damage to Property, three counts of Access Device Fraud and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Police also shared Perkins' mugshot.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=536115921988470&set=a.193640579569341 UPDATE-BRPD SEARCHING FOR WANTED SUSPECT Update Derrick Perkins, 45 was apprehended last night without incident by the Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Division and is now currently in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Probation Violation, Criminal Damage to Property, 3 counts of Access Device Fraud and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Original- March 10, 2023 Baton Rouge Police Detectives are attempting to locate DERRICK PERKINS, 45 for Probation Violation, Criminal Damage to Property, 3 counts of Access Device Fraud and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Perkins is also needed for questioning in the Nathan Millard missing person case investigation. Perkins was last seen in the South Baton Rouge area driving a 2003 Toyota Camry. Anyone having information on Perkins whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867
Baton Rouge Police Department

The notice comes just a few days after the police put out an alert while they were searching for Perkins. They said in their release on Tuesday that he was "apprehended last night without incident."

They did not confirm if Perkins is a suspect.

BRPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A BRPD spokesperson told local ABC affiliate WBRZ that a vehicle Perkins was seen driving, a 2004 Toyota Camry, was found burned on Monday.

The car was reported stolen from East Buchanan St. on Feb. 3, an arrest warrant noted, according to the news station. Authorities believe Perkins disguised the car's bumper by spray-painting it and taking off a bumper sticker. He also allegedly changed the plates to "disguise" the vehicle. This happened when Millard's vanishment had "gained national attention," the outlet reported.

Arrest records said surveillance cameras also captured Perkins using Millard's debit card at multiple places days after he was reported missing, WBRZ reported. His address is less than a mile from where Millard's body was found.

Millard's wife, Amber Milllard, told WSB-TV that her husband disappeared while on what was supposed to be a brief business trip with a client for his company Advanced Construction, which is based in Conyers, Georgia.

RELATED VIDEO: Ga. Father Who Vanished on Business Trip Found Dead in Louisiana Rolled Up in Carpet, Wrapped in Plastic

Surveillance video shows Millard leaving the bar alone and walking to his nearby hotel, the Courtyard Marriott, around 11:30 p.m., according to officials with Texas EquuSearch.

However, he never made it back to his room. Police became involved after the client he was apparently with at the bar the night before requested a welfare check the next morning after Millard failed to show up for a scheduled meeting, 11 Alive reported.

Millard's phone and wallet were later found discarded several blocks away from the hotel, the organization said in the post.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities also questioned a homeless person, according to WBRZ, after they were seen on surveillance footage allegedly using Millard's credit card at a local bus station. The person was reportedly later released.

Amber Millard told WSB-TV she last spoke with her husband earlier in the day on a video call during a college basketball game he had been attending with a client before heading to the bar. She said she's still in shock after receiving the news.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Related Articles
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Ga. Father Who Vanished on Business Trip Found Dead in Louisiana Rolled Up in Carpet, Wrapped in Plastic
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Police Say No Signs of Foul Play in Death of Georgia Man Found Wrapped in Carpet and Plastic
Nathan Millard, Ga. Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Baton Rouge, ‘I’m Praying for a Miracle,’ Says Wife
Georgia Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Louisiana: 'I'm Praying for a Miracle,' Says Wife
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-held-woman-will-year-escape-officials-say-rcna71299. Woman Escapes Kidnapper. NBC
Woman Escapes Suspected Kidnapper at Gas Station a Year After Being Taken: 'Deeply Disturbing'
Kaivon Washington
Man Charged in Rape of Slain LSU Student Madison Brooks Faces New Rape Charge in Separate Case
Don Wells father of Summer Wells
Father of Missing Tenn. Girl Who Vanished a Year Ago Speaks Out After Jail Release
Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15
2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested
Gretchen Fleming missing since dec 4
Person of Interest Gave 'Inconsistent Statements' in Case of Missing West Virginia Woman: Police
Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80
Woman in Custody After 'Ruthless' Alleged Murders of Elderly Couple at Fla. Retirement Community
Tanner Hoang . https://www.cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/police. Credit: College Station Police Department
Texas A&M Student Who Vanished on Day of Graduation Is Found Dead in Austin
John Umberger; Julio Ramirez
2 Killed in Suspected Rash of Druggings and Robberies in N.Y.C. Gay Nightlife Scene
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
Quinton Simons missing toddler
Mom of Missing Quinton Simon Hopes He's Found 'Happy and Alive' Despite Being 'Prime Suspect' in Presumed Death
An investigator stands near a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said.
L.A. Man Who Drove into 25 Police Cadets Fell Asleep at the Wheel, Lawyer Says
Jamiren Crosby
Mystery Surrounds Death of 'Sweet Child,' 13, Who Vanished Over Weekend Before His Body Was Found in Woods
https://twitter.com/houstonpolice/status/1572419043771940864/photo/2 WANTED: Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the death of a 2-year-old child and the fatal shooting of an adult male. Tips: HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU .
Man Facing Murder Charges After 2-Year-Old Found Dead in Car and Father Fatally Shot in Houston