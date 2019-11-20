Man Confesses to Killing Daughter’s Boyfriend on Valentine's Day Before Marrying Her Himself

Image zoom Amanda McClure, Larry Paul McClure, Anna Marie Choudhary West Virginia Regional Jail

A 55-year-old man has confessed to killing his daughter’s boyfriend before he allegedly married her himself.

Authorities obtained a letter from Larry Paul McClure Sr., a registered sex offender, confessing to the murder of John Thomas McGuire, 38 — which occurred in Skygusty, West Virginia on Feb. 14, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and local CBS affiliate WVNS.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday, the Daily Telegraph obtained a page from the letter that read: “I just want it over. NO TRIAL. NO TAXPAYERS MONEY SPENT FOR A TRIAL. It is hard for the state of WV to fight against itself because I plead guilty/no contest. Thank you for your time on this matter.”

It was then signed, “Larry Paul McClure Sr.”

His two daughters, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, and Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, were also reportedly charged with first-degree murder in connection to McGuire’s death, both outlets reported.

Amanda had been dating McGuire at the time of his death.

Authorities told WVNS that Larry’s letter details the crime, and details the roles his daughters allegedly played in the murder as well.

According to West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler, who testified at a preliminary hearing for Choudhary on Nov. 5, the victim was strangled.

“On or about February 14, Mr. John McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up, and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine,” Saddler testified, the Daily Telegraph reported. “After the injection, he was strangled.”

The West Virginia State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

McGuire’s body was discovered by authorities on Sept. 24 in a shallow grave at a residence in Skygusty. Larry McClure allegedly told police where to find the body while being questioned for a registry offense.

Authorities also revealed that Larry and his daughter Amanda were allegedly involved in an incestuous relationship as well.

The pair allegedly drove to neighboring Virginia three and a half weeks after the murder and obtained a marriage license. Marriage between a father and daughter is illegal in Virginia.

Emily Miller, a McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney, told WVNS that they have held three preliminary hearings for all three defendants, and that they are now waiting for the grand jury presentment.

It was not immediately clear if the defendants had entered pleas to any of the charges against them or if they had obtained attorneys to comment on their behalf.