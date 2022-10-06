Man Claimed Girlfriend Shot Herself. Then He Was Arrested and Allegedly Told Cop, 'I Will Shoot You Too'

Authorities allege Jayden Wade Fernelius changed his story about what happened to girlfriend Lyberdee Cisneros several times

Lyberdee Cisneros
Lyberdee Cisneros.

A Salt Lake City man who allegedly told local authorities his girlfriend shot herself to death is now behind bars, charged with killing her.

A statement from police confirms Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, stands accused of murdering 24-year-old Lyberdee Cisneros.

Police were called to the couple's apartment on Sept. 25 just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Cisneros "with a gunshot wound," according to the statement, which notes the officers "applied a chest seal and started performing CPR" on her.

Cisneros was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray where she was pronounced dead.

"While officers provided medical attention to Cisneros, other officers detained two men inside the apartment, including Jayden Wade Fernelius," reads the statement.

Police also found a 9mm handgun on Fernelius as he was being searched and handcuffed.

"Based on statements made by witnesses" as well as "forensic evidence from the scene, detectives believe Fernelius is responsible for murdering Cisneros, his girlfriend," it is alleged in the statement.

Citing the arrest affidavit, Gephardt Daily reports that Fernelius' clothes and hands were soaked with blood when police arrived.

According to the site, Fernelius changed his story several times while talking to investigators, the affidavit alleges.

Lyberdee J. Cisneros
Lyberdee Cisneros. Facebook

He allegedly told police "he was outside" at one point "and heard a gunshot and ran to the apartment and found the victim dead."

Fernelius also allegedly told police Cisneros shot and killed herself.

However, "the victim was shot multiple times in a manner not consistent with self-inflicted gun shot wounds," the charging documents allege.

KSL.com reports that, according to the charging documents, Fernelius threatened one of the detectives who interviewed him, and allegedly told the detective, "'I will shoot you too.'"

Cisneros is being held without bond, and has not entered a plea to the first-degree murder charge filed against him Wednesday.

Lawyer information for the suspect was not available at press time.

