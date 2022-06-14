Man Charged After Woman Tells Cops She Fled Home Where She Was Allegedly Raped, Tortured and Held for Months
An unidentified California woman called Chino Hills Police Thursday evening and told them she had been held captive for months, according to a press release from the department.
"The victim told deputies Peter McGuire held her against her will at his residence for several months," the release stated. "While being held against her will, McGuire tortured, physically assaulted, and raped the victim."
Police said the woman, who escaped, had injuries consistent with her allegations.
Officials went to McGuire's residence with a search warrant and collected evidence despite the 59-year-old man having fled before police arrived.
Two days later, investigators learned McGuire was at a residence in neighboring Placentia, Calif. Officials attempted to serve a search warrant, but McGuire barricaded himself inside, police said.
At about 8:30 a.m., McGuire surrendered to officials and was taken into custody. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remains without bail, according to online jail records.
McGuire was arrested and charged with kidnapping, torture, mayhem, rape, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon, records show. His next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000 or for anonymous calls at 800-78-CRIME (27463).