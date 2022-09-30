Man Charged With Murder for Shooting His Twin Brother Dead Outside Hotel in Portland

A man has been charged with shooting his twin brother dead outside a hotel in Portland, Oregon.

Martre Oliver was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday night in Renton, Washington after his brother, Martese Oliver, was found dead outside a hotel on Sunday, Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

Martre, 26, was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, Portland police added.

According to authorities, Martese was found just before 3:30 a.m. local time early Sunday morning outside the Howard Johnson hotel in Sumner, Portland. Investigators said he died at the scene, and a medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

A representative for the Portland Police Bureau did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Martese Oliver. Portland Police Bureau

Speaking with FOX 12 Oregon, a neighbor — identified only as Brenda — told the outlet she was home when the shooting incident occurred. "I was asleep," she said. "I heard a couple of gunshots, and then I heard a car zoom off."

Brenda said she then went upstairs to ask her granddaughter if she had heard the gunfire.

"I said, 'Did you hear anything?' " she told the outlet. "She's like, 'Somebody just shot some gunshots and zoomed off.' Then a few minutes later, there [were] police cars everywhere."

Authorities did not reveal details surrounding what led to the shooting. It is not immediately clear if Martre has a lawyer to provide comment to PEOPLE on his behalf.