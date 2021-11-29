David Robinson, 53, has been charged with murder and two counts of manslaughter in the death of Htwe Than Than

Man Charged with Murdering Woman by Knocking Her Down N.Y.C. Subway Stairs

A New York man has been charged with the murder of a 58-year-old woman who fell down the subway stairs during what her family calls a "botched robbery."

David Robinson, 53, has been charged with murder and two counts of manslaughter in the death of Htwe Than Than, according to the New York City Police Department.

Robinson is accused of attacking the woman and her son in July in what her family called "a botched robbery turned lethal."

According to her family's GoFundMe, on the morning of July 17, she and her 22-year-old son were walking up the stairs of the Canal Street "N" subway station when a man approached them, WCBS reports.

As the assailant tried to take the son's belongings, Than intervened and fell down the stairs, suffering a serious head injury.

"A robber yanked the backpack off the son which caused him to tumble down the train station stairs," the family claimed on their donation page.

"In result the fall made his mother fall with him. A botched robbery turned lethal where both were unconscious," they added.

"When the son came to, all he saw was his mother lying on the floor with blood everywhere," they added. "She was rushed to a hospital to have emergency brain surgery."

Two weeks later, Than died of her injuries sustained during the attack.