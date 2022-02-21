Elizabeth Howell was a cellist with her university's Crane Symphony Orchestra and expected to graduate this year; police have not revealed whether she knew the suspect in her death

Music Student Is Found Dead Near Her College Campus — and 31-Year-Old Man Is Accused of Murder

A 31-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday — one day after the body of a young college student was found dead near the State University of New York at Potsdam, state police confirm.

Elizabeth Howell, 21, was fatally shot and found lying on the side of a road near the campus where she was a music education student, NBC News reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, police discovered Howell unconscious with gunshot wounds, police said, according to ABC News. She was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and pronounced dead.

The following day, officials arrested Michael J. Snow of Massena, New York. At his arraignment, he was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail, ABC News reported.

It is unclear whether he has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

michael snow Credit: potsdam police department/ facebook

College officials said Snow was not connected to the university and police have not revealed whether he and the victim knew each other.

Howell, who was known as Beth to friends and family, was a cellist with the university's Crane Symphony Orchestra and expected to graduate this year, NBC News reported.

"Please hold Beth, along with her family and loved ones, in your thoughts and prayers this evening," the school reportedly said in a statement. "The entire SUNY Potsdam community mourns her loss, and we stand together in unity to remember her."

​​Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While state police have not provided details surrounding the shooting, they are asking the public for help.

The investigation has determined that Snow's gray Honda Civic passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena from 5-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the department's Facebook page.