Man Charged with Murder After Cyclist, 77, Killed in Hit-and-Run During Charity Ride

Andrew Jelmert, a realtor in Los Angeles, was killed as he completed a 67-mile ride in Los Angeles' Griffith Park on Saturday

A man has been charged with the murder of Andrew Jelmert, a beloved cyclist in the Los Angeles community who was killed in a hit-and-run while participating in a charity ride in Griffith Park on Saturday. He was 77 years old.

Jairo Martínez faces one felony count each of murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving when privilege was suspended or revoked for DUI conviction after a prior offense, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

"My heart goes out to everyone who grieves for the senseless loss of cyclist Andrew Jelmert," said District Attorney Gascón. "Drunken drivers threaten the safety of us all. They must be held accountable and their victims given the trauma-informed services they will need to become survivors."

Martinez, 36, allegedly struck Jelmert as he drove northbound on Crystal Springs Drive in Griffith Park on April 16.

Jelmert was participating in AIDS/LifeCycle's SoCal Day on the Ride – his fifth time doing so, according to an Instagram post from AIDS/Lifecycle – and "was pedaling the final stretch of a 67-mile training ride in preparation for a 545-mile ride from San Francisco to LA benefiting the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center," according to a change.org petition.

After the collision, Martinez allegedly got out of his BMW and fled the location, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Witnesses at the scene assisted the police in locating the driver. At the time of Martínez's arrest, LAPD said alcohol was a factor.

Jelmert suffered "blunt force trauma" and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NBC4 Los Angeles and CBS Los Angeles.

"This is a senseless tragedy, and our hearts go out to everyone who is affected," said Joe Hollendoner, MSW, incoming CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center in a statement via AIDS/Lifecycle. "We revere each and every participant on AIDS/LifeCycle, who dedicate their time, energy, passion, and power to lift up a cause close to their hearts. We mourn with our community."

Jelmert, a realtor at Deasy Penner Podley, was "known to be humble and giving," a description on the change.org petition calling to "make Griffith Park safer for all users" read.

"Andrew, his life was all about giving, is all about love. It was all about just selfless service," said his husband and partner of 28 years, André Goeritz. "And you know, to have been killed in that way — it just seems so unfair."