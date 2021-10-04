Shaun Paul Runyon is in police custody after being charged with three counts of murder

Man Charged with Murder After Police Say He Killed 3 Coworkers with a Baseball Bat and Knife

A man identified as Shaun Paul Runyon has been charged with murder after police said he allegedly killed three of his coworkers with a baseball bat and a knife in Davenport, Florida on Saturday.

The 39-year-old was temporarily working in central Florida as a contract electrician for a Pennsylvania-based company when the harrowing incident unfolded, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters during a press conference over the weekend.

Judd explained that on Friday, at around 2 a.m., Runyon "got mad" following a "problem" with a supervisor. The disagreement turned violent with Runyon allegedly punching his supervisor before fleeing the scene, Judd said.

It was after the incident that Runyon returned to a rental property he was sharing with coworkers and allegedly killed residents inside, Judd said. Police received a call just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, on reports of a murder.

"Shaun returned to the neighborhood, went into the house with a baseball bat and a knife and he stabbed and beat people," Judd said during the press conference.

Judd said there were seven people living inside the residence, including one who was "beaten to death in his bed while he slept," another who was found dead on the front porch and a third who was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. The third person later died, CNN and WFLA reported, citing a police affidavit.

Runyon allegedly chased and struck another one of the residents in the shoulder and back, but he was able to escape. Judd added that the three others, a couple and their young child, got away unharmed.

Runyon allegedly fled the scene, but was arrested after a two-hour "manhunt," according to Judd, who said that he has since confessed to the attacks.

Runyon, who was booked in jail that same day, is charged with three counts of murder as well as aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to online jail records.

"We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later, that he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them," Judd said.

"It's safe. The murderer, the horrible murderer, is in custody and the community is once again safe," he added.