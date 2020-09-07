Dominga Estrada, 33, was found unresponsive on the roadside after witnesses say the driver who hit her fled

Man Allegedly Hit Ex-Wife with Truck on Purpose as She Walked on Roadway, Now He's Charged with Murder

A Texas man is under arrest for murder after police allege he "intentionally" ran over his ex-wife with his pickup truck as she walked along a road early Saturday, killing her.

Officers called to the accident scene about 2:30 a.m. Saturday found the victim, 33-year-old Dominga Estrada, unresponsive and laying on the side of the road with multiple lacerations on her legs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They also found the suspect, 30-year-old David Estrada, without his vehicle but "trying to assist her," according to a news release from San Antonio police obtained by PEOPLE.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw a black truck run over Dominga as she was walking.

After striking the woman, the driver fled in the truck, they said.

After further investigation at the scene, "officers began to suspect that [David] may have been the driver of the pickup," according to police.

Image zoom David Estrada San Antonio Police Department

He was detained as investigators working at the site of the accident located the suspect's truck nearby and determined the victim "had been run over intentionally," according to police.

David was booked into the Bexar County jail. It was not immediately clear whether he'd entered a plea or retained an attorney.

"We are all going through the loss of losing such a beautiful soul," a family member of Dominga's wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help "lay her to rest so she can spread her angel wings and fly high with our mom and dad by her side."

Patty Pesqueda wrote on the page: "This was a person who lit up the room like a firecracker and her tragic death came way too soon."

At a candlelight vigil Sunday night, Dominga's sister Michele Briseno said Dominga was the youngest of six siblings, reports WOAI.