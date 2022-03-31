Authorities say that 42-year-old Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez went by the name "Harley" on dating sites and specifically looked for women with children

Man Charged with Child Sexual Assault Targeted Single Moms on Dating Apps to Get Close to Their Kids: Police

A Texas man has been charged with sexual assault of a child — and authorities allege he has been targeting single moms through dating apps, then asking to spend time with their children.

According to a media release from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez went by the name "Harley" on dating sites and specifically looked for women with children. The press release does not specify which dating sites Jimenez allegedly used.

According to charging affidavits obtained by Click2Houston.com, cops first learned of Jimenez after a 17-year-old girl came forward and claimed that he sexually assaulted her when she was 13.

The girl, who was the daughter of Jimenez's ex-girlfriend, told school counselors — and later police — that Jimenez was drunk four years ago when he pinned her to a bed and raped her. Police allege that Jimenez corroborated much of the girl's account but denied the sexual assault.

During the course of the investigation into that alleged sexual assault, police questioned Jimenez. During their interview, he allegedly admitted to using the dating apps to target single moms.

PEOPLE confirms that Jimenez is already on probation in Galveston County for online solicitation of a minor. He is married.

Jimenez has not yet entered a plea, and online arrest records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. Bond has not yet been set.

Investigators believe that Jimenez may have several victims. Authorities urge anyone who may have met with him or allowed him contact with their children to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, and reference case number 22A067965.