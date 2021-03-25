The 22-year-old suspect entered a Publix supermarket carrying a rifle and went into the bathroom when a witness alerted staff, who called the police

Man Charged After Being Detained with 6 Guns and Body Armor at Atlanta Grocery Store

A man was detained in an Atlanta grocery store with six guns, just two days after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 and eight days after a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people.

At about 1:34 p.m. local time Wednesday, police responded to a local Publix supermarket after receiving a call about an armed person entering the building, the Atlanta Police Department said in a press release.

According to their preliminary investigation, the man walked in openly carrying a rifle and went into the store's bathroom. A witness saw this and notified the store management team, who then notified authorities. He was immediately detained by responding officers when he exited the restroom.

The suspect has been identified by police as 22-year-old Rico Marley. Police say that at the time of his arrest, Marley had six firearms in his possession (two long guns and four pistols), in addition to body armor.

Marley is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail. He has been charged with five counts of criminal attempt - aggravated assault, plus six counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The arrest came two days after the Boulder attack in a King Soopers supermarket on Monday afternoon, during which a shooter opened fire, killing 10 people, including a police officer.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Police Department issued a statement in response to the Boulder shooting, sending support and condolences to the victims' families after the mass shooting.