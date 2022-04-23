Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

The two couples had been having dinner together before using what they thought was cocaine –– only one person survived

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home.

William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.

The victims were identified by the Orange County Sheriff's Department as Samantha Haiman, 45, of Riverside, and Andrew Adams and Desiree Temple, both 43, of Yorba Linda, according to KTLA.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the couples had enjoyed a dinner together, and one of them decided to purchase cocaine for the group.

"They eventually contacted Dick, who agreed to sell them $200 worth of cocaine, which he delivered to the house where the couples were staying," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

"After snorting the purported cocaine, all four suffered overdoses, and three of the individuals were pronounced dead at the house the next morning."

"In most of the cases, the victims did not know they were ingesting fentanyl, which can be deadly in tiny amounts," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Dick is being charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and he is scheduled to appear Friday afternoon before the United States District Court in Santa Ana.

It is not clear if Dick has obtained legal representation to comment on his behalf.

Fentanyl

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday that Dick was among six suspects who have been arrested in connection with several fatal overdoses around Southern California, and another suspect is currently being sought by authorities.

If convicted, each suspect faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, with a potential sentence of life without parole. The charges are the result of an investigation by the DEA's Overdose Justice Task Force.

"Often when we discuss the rampant rise of drug-caused deaths there's a focus on numbers, but today's announcement is an important reminder that these numbers are more than that – these are our children, loved ones and friends," said DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner in a statement.

"Fentanyl does not discriminate and it's affecting every community, ethnicity and generation throughout our country," Bodner added. "As we tackle the fentanyl crisis locally, we are intent on bringing justice to victims and their families, while putting drug dealers on notice that even selling one pill can have harsh federal penalties."