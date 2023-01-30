Man Charged in Rape of Slain LSU Student Madison Brooks Faces New Rape Charge in Separate Case

Kaivon Washington, 18, is now accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in 2020 in addition to allegedly raping Brooks while she had a blood-alcohol level nearly 4 times the legal limit, say authorities

By KC Baker
Published on January 30, 2023 04:14 PM
Kaivon Washington
Kaivon Washington. Photo: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

One of the suspects charged with allegedly raping LSU student Madison Brooks shortly before she was struck and killed by a car has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl at a birthday party in 2020, court documents show.

Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with third-degree rape for allegedly sexually assaulting the 19-year-old college sophomore in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 in the backseat of a friend's car, according to probable cause affidavits obtained by PEOPLE.

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks. Madison Brooks Instagram

On Thursday, he was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $150,000 bond.

On Friday night, Washington was arrested again and charged with first-degree rape in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 2020, according to an affidavit obtained by WBRZ and The Advocate.

Washington was booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center, online records show, 4WWL and NOLA.com report.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Advocate and WBRZ, the victim's mother brought her to the hospital in May 2021 after the victim told her about the alleged rape in 2020. The victim then told police Washington allegedly raped her in 2020 when Washington was 15, the affidavit shows, per the outlets.

The victim said she was at a birthday party and left the party to go swimming at an apartment complex. She and a female friend went back to her apartment, and were joined by Washington and another male, the affidavit states.

While they were in the apartment, Washington followed the victim into her room where he allegedly covered her mouth while he raped her for about 30 minutes, the affidavit states, per the outlets.

Washington allegedly denied the accusation, the documents show. Washington was never charged in the incident until now. Investigators took another look at the case after Brooks' rape when a witness told police she allegedly saw Washington follow the then-12-year-old victim into her room, WBRZ reports.

Washington's attorney, Ron Haley, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

However, he told WBRZ, "Mr. Washington and his mother cooperated with the investigation two years ago, and law enforcement took no action. Upon the review of the new statement from a witness that came forward yesterday, we are concerned not only of the timing of this statement, but whether it meets the threshold of probable cause."

Washington is one of four men who are charged in connection with Brooks' rape after she left Reggie's bar near the LSU campus in a highly intoxicated state, say police.

Washington and a 17-year-old male, whose identity is not being revealed because he is a minor, each allegedly raped Brooks in the back of their friend's car, the affidavit states.

Two other men, Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were in the front seat when the alleged rapes were taking place, according to the affidavit.

Everett Lee and Casen Carver
Everett Lee and Casen Carver. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (2)

Brooks, who had a blood-alcohol level of .319 percent — almost four times the legal limit in Louisiana — had trouble remembering where she lived, so the men dropped her off on a desolate stretch of highway near a subdivision on Burbank Drive, the affidavit states.

She was apparently in the middle of the road when she was struck by a car. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

The suspects have yet not entered pleas in the Brooks case. Washington has not yet entered a plea in the 2020 case.

Attorneys for Lee and Carver did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Sixth Memphis Police Officer Involved in Tyre Nichols Confrontation Relieved of Duty: Reports
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Husband of Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed Their 3 Children Asks People to Forgive Wife
Lawrence Ray
Podcast Goes Inside Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Case, When Student's Father Moved into Her Dorm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
2 Memphis Fire Dept. Employees 'Relieved of Duty' After Tyre Nichols Waited 22 Minutes for Ambulance
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sgt Brian Moore/AP/Shutterstock (13744707a) In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, Calif. The driver of the car that plunged 250 feet off a cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced, that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail California Car Falls Off Cliff, San Mateo County, United States - 04 Jan 2023
Driver of Tesla That Went Over Calif. Cliff with His Family Inside Moved to Jail from Hospital
https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-clancy-donations?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined&mibextid=Zxz2cZ Patrick Clancy Donations
8-Month-Old Allegedly Injured by Mass. Mother Dies Following Deaths of 2 Siblings
tyre nichols
Tyre Nichols Loved 4-Year-Old Son, Photography and the San Francisco 49ers: 'Free Spirit'
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Police Hunting Man for Allegedly Torturing Woman — 2 Years After Jail for Similar Crime
Sacred Heart International Institute
25 Arrested and Charged in Fraudulent Nursing Diploma Scheme That 'Erodes Public Trust' in South Florida
Kamryn Meyers was found dead in Mesa, Arizona, by a dog walker on Saturday Credit: NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN Sitlalli Avelar vanished with her friend from their group home on January 7 Credit: NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING & EXPLOITED CHILDREN
Police: Bodies of Missing Teens Found in Arizona Water Retention Basin
Alleged DUI Driver Crashes Into Church Van, Leaves 3 Dead Including 10-Year-Old Girl Coming From Bible Study
Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Church Van, Killing 3 Coming from Bible Study
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=564959418988780&set=a.307984961352895 OSBI SEARCHING FOR MISSING CYRIL THREE-YEAR-OLD FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CYRIL, Okla. (January 10, 2023) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement in the search for a missing three-year-old from Cyril. Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. this afternoon from 225 W. Nebraska. Cyril police asked for assistance from the OSBI with the search. A command post has been established at Family Life Church in Cyril. Please do not self-deploy to the scene. If you want to volunteer to help with the search, please come to the command post and ask for the OSBI. Cyril police, Caddo County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are assisting with the search. If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. This is an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. ***A picture of Athena is attached.
Authorities Identify Remains as Missing Athena Brownfield 2 Weeks After Sister Was Found Wandering Alone
Chance Seneca
Man Kidnapped, Tried to Kill Gay Man on Dating App as Part of Hate Crime Scheme, 'As Dahmer Had Done'
Headless Body Sketch man named Roberto
Brothers Arrested in 1997 Cold Case Murder of Man Who Was Found Headless
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Five Former Memphis Police Officers Charged with Murder in the Death of Tyre Nichols
Joseph and Jodi Wilson, North Carolina Parents Abused 4-Year-Old Son
Parents Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Son Dies from Alleged 'Exorcisms'