Man Charged in Rape of Slain LSU Student Madison Brooks Faces New Rape Charge in Separate Case

One of the suspects charged with allegedly raping LSU student Madison Brooks shortly before she was struck and killed by a car has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl at a birthday party in 2020, court documents show.

Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with third-degree rape for allegedly sexually assaulting the 19-year-old college sophomore in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 in the backseat of a friend's car, according to probable cause affidavits obtained by PEOPLE.

On Thursday, he was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $150,000 bond.

On Friday night, Washington was arrested again and charged with first-degree rape in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in 2020, according to an affidavit obtained by WBRZ and The Advocate.

Washington was booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center, online records show, 4WWL and NOLA.com report.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Advocate and WBRZ, the victim's mother brought her to the hospital in May 2021 after the victim told her about the alleged rape in 2020. The victim then told police Washington allegedly raped her in 2020 when Washington was 15, the affidavit shows, per the outlets.

The victim said she was at a birthday party and left the party to go swimming at an apartment complex. She and a female friend went back to her apartment, and were joined by Washington and another male, the affidavit states.

While they were in the apartment, Washington followed the victim into her room where he allegedly covered her mouth while he raped her for about 30 minutes, the affidavit states, per the outlets.

Washington allegedly denied the accusation, the documents show. Washington was never charged in the incident until now. Investigators took another look at the case after Brooks' rape when a witness told police she allegedly saw Washington follow the then-12-year-old victim into her room, WBRZ reports.

Washington's attorney, Ron Haley, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

However, he told WBRZ, "Mr. Washington and his mother cooperated with the investigation two years ago, and law enforcement took no action. Upon the review of the new statement from a witness that came forward yesterday, we are concerned not only of the timing of this statement, but whether it meets the threshold of probable cause."

Washington is one of four men who are charged in connection with Brooks' rape after she left Reggie's bar near the LSU campus in a highly intoxicated state, say police.

Washington and a 17-year-old male, whose identity is not being revealed because he is a minor, each allegedly raped Brooks in the back of their friend's car, the affidavit states.

Two other men, Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were in the front seat when the alleged rapes were taking place, according to the affidavit.

Brooks, who had a blood-alcohol level of .319 percent — almost four times the legal limit in Louisiana — had trouble remembering where she lived, so the men dropped her off on a desolate stretch of highway near a subdivision on Burbank Drive, the affidavit states.

She was apparently in the middle of the road when she was struck by a car. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

The suspects have yet not entered pleas in the Brooks case. Washington has not yet entered a plea in the 2020 case.

Attorneys for Lee and Carver did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.