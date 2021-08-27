Frederick Cain told police both he and girlfriend Kimberly Nicole Smith had been shot — but now police say Cain's injuries did not appear to be caused by gunfire

Man Told Police in June that He, Girlfriend Had Been Shot — Now, He's Charged with Murdering Her

A North Carolina man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend months after he allegedly told police they had both been shot at a motel.

On June 11, at 4:43 a.m., Lumberton police responded to reports of a person shot at an Econo Lodge in Lumberton, according to the Robesonian. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Frederick Cain outside of a room holding his abdomen. He claimed both he and his girlfriend, Kimberly Nicole Smith, who was inside the room, had been shot.

The couple were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Smith was later transferred to another medical facility, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to a GoFundMe page started by her family, the 24-year-old was shot in the head.

Police say that an investigation showed Cain's injuries were minor and did not appear to be caused by a gunshot wound, WMBF reports.

On Aug. 20, police obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree murder against Cain. Five days later, he was taken into custody. He remains behind bars in Robeson County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

It's unclear whether Cain has an attorney to comment on his behalf. Smith's family told WPDE they were relieved to hear of the arrest but said a sense of justice remains elusive.