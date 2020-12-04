Chris Beaty was shot four times, according to investigators

Man Charged with Murder of Former Indiana University Football Player Known as 'Mr. Indianapolis'

Charges have been filed in Indianapolis against a 23-year-old man accused in the killing of a well-known former college football player who was known around the state capital as "Mr. Indianapolis."

Chris Beaty, 38, was shot to death on the night of May 30.

The former football player for Cathedral High School and Indiana University had been working as a nightclub event planner and marketer at the time he was killed.

Beaty was shot four times, according to investigators.

Police discovered his body in Indianapolis' downtown area after receiving calls about a person down.

The shooting occurred the same night the city's police force was dealing with protests triggered by the police killings of Black suspects, including George Floyd.

Marcus Jayon Anderson was charged this week with murder and felony murder for his alleged role in Beaty's killing.

Police allege that Anderson was one of a group of individuals committing robberies in the area that evening.

Anderson has been in the Marion County Jail since his arrest in August on robbery charges.

Prosecutors confirm additional arrests could be forthcoming.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to forge the Chris Beaty Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The campaign has nearly met its $200,000 goal.