Man Charged With Killing Same Ex-Girlfriend He Was Jailed for Allegedly Trying to Murder in November

Police in Indiana have charged a 56-year-old man with murdering his ex-girlfriend last week — two months after he was bonded out of jail for allegedly trying to kill her in November.

Online records obtained by PEOPLE confirm the charges against Charles Goforth, who was apprehended over the weekend in Missouri.

Goforth allegedly shot 55-year-old Sylvia Williams at her home in Hammond on Thursday.

An ambulance was called to the home after Williams’ daughter found her inside, bleeding from the chest. Williams was taken to the nearest hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries.

Months ago, Goforth was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting Williams six times on November 1. He was released November 26 on $8,000 bond.

According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, Williams was shot five times on Thursday.

The Times reports that court documents containing phone records show Goforth tried to call Williams dozens of times between January 24 and January 30. Those same records indicate he was outside her home at the time.

An exact motive for the violence was not revealed by police.

The Times spoke to Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr., who expressed disbelief and frustration over the case.

“The system failed the victim in this case,” McDermott told the paper. “This [man] should have never been set free on bond in the first place.”