Isaac Argo is facing a charge of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to Azsia Johnson's death

Man Charged with Murder After NYC Mom Azsia Johnson Was Shot While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of Azsia Johnson, who was killed while pushing her 3-month-old baby in a stroller.

NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced via Twitter Friday that 22-year-old Isaac Argo "has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in regard to the tragic shooting of Azsia Johnson on the Upper East Side of Manhattan."

"@NYPDDetectives continue to be relentless in their pursuit of justice," she continued.

Johnson's family says Argo is the father of the 3-month-old baby she was with when she was fatally shot in the head Wednesday night, according to The New York Times.

United States Marshals and the NYPD Fugitive Task Force took him into custody, per Pix11.

Police sources told the New York Post that the mother of two's ex-boyfriend allegedly previously "stalked" and abused Johnson.

It's not clear if Argo has retained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

On Wednesday night, Johnson was pushing a stroller on the Upper East Side of Manhattan when someone approached her and shot her in the head, the New York Police Department previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

She was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her baby was not harmed.

In one of her final text messages, Johnson told a family member she was meeting with her 3-month-old's father "to work things out," police sources told ABC7 in New York.

"I knew it was going to come to this, and I told my daughter this," her mother Lisa Desort told the outlet. "For some reason, she felt like she needed to be tracked, so she text her sister and said, 'This is my location, just in case.' "

In an interview with NBC New York, Desort said her daughter "graduated high school with merits, with the inspiration of becoming a pediatric nurse" and hoped to provide a great life for her baby and her toddler son.

"She had a child early and she was the most wonderful mother that you can imagine. She was hard working. She worked every day. She's got more credit than a 30-, 40-year-old person has. She aspired to have houses and give her children the best of everything," Desort said.

She shared that Desort refused to have her little ones wear hand-me-downs and believed, "They were new babies. They deserved new clothes."

"My daughter was amazing," Desort said.