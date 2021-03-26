Prosecutors say Sean Lannon admitted to several murders after his arrest in Missouri earlier this month

Man Charged with Killing Ex-Wife and 2 Others in New Mexico After Allegedly Killing Man in New Jersey

A man already facing a homicide charge in New Jersey has now been charged with the deaths of his ex-wife and two other people in New Mexico.

Sean Lannon, 47, was declared a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, 39, and three other people earlier this month. The four peoples' bodies had been found decomposing in an abandoned pickup truck at an Albuquerque airport garage on March 5, PEOPLE previously reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday, Lannon was formally charged with the deaths of Jennifer and her friends Matthew Miller, 21, and Jesten Mata, 40, NBC 10 reported.

No charges have been filed yet for the death of the fourth person found in the car, 60-year-old Randal Apostalon. Apostalon reportedly lived out of his car and was known in the area for giving rides in exchange for money, according to NBC 10.

Jennifer Lannon Image zoom Jennifer Lannon | Credit: Grants Police Department

Lannon was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 10, and subsequently interviewed by detectives from the Albuquerque police department and investigators from New Jersey, KQRE reported. New Jersey prosecutors say Lannon admitted to the murders. Grants Police say Lannon told them Jennifer had been having an affair.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Albuquerque police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

New Jersey prosecutors say Lannon told them that he killed a total of 16 people, but authorities have not corroborated those claims, PEOPLE previously reported.

Matthew Miller Image zoom Matthew Miller | Credit: Grants Police Department

Jesten Mata Image zoom Jesten Mata | Credit: Grants Police Department

Lannon is currently in custody at the Salem County Jail in New Jersey for the alleged murder of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski, who was found dead at his home just days after Jennifer, Miller, Mata and Apostalon on March 8, NBC 10 reported last week.

Lannon reportedly told police that he had been sexually abused as a child by Dabkowski, ABC 6 reported.