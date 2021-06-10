Man Charged with Hate Crimes, Attempted Murder for Allegedly Attacking Asian Sisters with Cinder Block 

Daryl Doles allegedly told an acquaintance after the attack, "They need to go back to their country"

A Baltimore man has been charged with nine counts of hate crime in addition to attempted murder charges after going on a "rampage" against multiple Asian businesses last month, according to a statement from the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office.

On May 2, shortly before 11:30 p.m., Daryl Doles was denied entry into an Asian-owned liquor store for refusing to wear a mask. Doles allegedly returned "with a large piece of lumber and attacked the security guard," according to the indictment released on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ten minutes later, Doles allegedly entered another Asian-owned store and kicked the display window while yelling expletives. He left and headed toward another liquor store, which was closing for the evening.

Doles returned with a piece of concrete and as one Korean woman attempted to wrestle it away from him, the pair fell to the ground, according to the statement.

He allegedly struck her "three times in the head with the concrete block," the statement reads. The woman's sister ran to help her when Doles allegedly struck her once in the head.

Daryl Doles Asian hate attac Credit: Baltimore Police

Doles left the scene and a son of one of the women quickly arrived to assist them. The son reviewed the surveillance video before tracking Doles down 45 minutes later and calling 911.

According to the indictment, Doles was talking with a man identified as Shawn who allegedly told him he shouldn't have "assaulted that lady."

Shawn: "Then you beat his aunt too. What was that for?"

Doles: "They need to go back to their country."

Shawn: "That's what it was about?"

In addition to the hate crime, Doles was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, multiple counts of assault and others.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

If convicted of all charges, Doles faces a potential maximum sentence of two life sentences and 65 years.

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby expressed gratefulness for everyone coming forward to help with the arrest and charges for Doles.

"This crime shocked the conscience of everyone in Baltimore," she stated. "[The] indictment shows that hate has no home in our city. We commend the victims for their courage and look forward to delivering justice."