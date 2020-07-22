Afterward, Kolton Barnes allegedly told police, 'I wish I could have stopped myself'

Man Charged With Killing Fiancée, Dog and Leaving Bodies for Her 11-Year-Old Son to Find

Charges have been filed in Nebraska against a 25-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a mother of two and her dog before fleeing her Malmo home, leaving the dead woman for her young children to find.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has arrested Kolton Barnes on first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, child abuse, and animal cruelty charges.

Police allege that Barnes killed his 27-year-old fiancée, Kayla Matulka, on July 15.

Authorities received a report of a deceased woman shortly before 9:30 a.m. that morning, according to Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.

Matulka was found by her 11-year-old son, who then ran to a nearby house for help.

"He told [the neighbor] he thought his mother was dead," Stukenholtz told reporters.

The neighbor went to the home and found Matulka dead from multiple stab wounds.

KETV is reporting that Barnes was immediately identified as a suspect in the killing, and arrested hours later.

At the time of his arrest, Barnes allegedly told detectives, "I wish I could have stopped myself," reports the station.

He also allegedly killed Matulka's dog, a black Labrador retriever named Diesel.

According to the Fremont Tribune, the couple were engaged in March, and planning to marry in October.

The paper reports that Barnes is not the father of Matulka's two children.

Stukenholtz told reporters the children are now with their father, who lives in Lincoln.

KETV, citing court documents, reports the suspect admitted deleting a text message he'd sent to the victim, allegedly threatening to kick down the front door after she directed him to leave.

Barnes also allegedly told police that he thought "all day" about "why I didn't take myself last night too," indicating he was contemplating suicide.

Barnes is being held without bail, and did not enter pleas to the charges during his arraignment Monday.