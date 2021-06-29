Shamar Jackson was fatally mauled on June 13 while out with his brother

After 7-Year-Old Is Mauled to Death by Dog While Looking for His Chihuahua, Owner Is Charged

A South Carolina man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs.

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and animals/penalty for owner of dangerous animal attacks and injuries to a human in the death of Shamar Jackson, WBTW reports.

Jackson, a straight-A first grader at Lake View Elementary School, was fatally mauled June 13 by more than one dog as he was walking in his neighborhood with his brother. His brother was able to escape.

Carnell Jackson, Shamar's father, said the siblings were out looking for their Chihuahua when a pack of dogs approached.

"They couldn't get away because it was so many dogs coming from different directions," Jackson told The State newspaper. "I didn't think I would come home and find my son dead."

The paper reports the boy's clothes were torn from his body by the dogs.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, according to WMBF.