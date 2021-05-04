Timothy Nielsen allegedly told a man to "Watch what I'm going to do" prior to steering his truck towards the crowd, said prosecutors

Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Woman After Allegedly Driving Truck into Chicago Picnic

Police in Chicago have arrested a 57-year-old man on attempted murder charges after he allegedly ran down a crowd of people having a picnic in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

A press release from Chicago Police confirms that Timothy Nielsen is being held without bond on four counts of attempted murder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The press release alleges that on Saturday at about 5:15 p.m., Nielsen "intentionally jumped a curb" on West Logan Boulevard and deliberately steered his pick-up truck "at a group of pedestrians gathered for a picnic."

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 10 to 15 people were struck by the truck. However, the police press release alleges "the offender struck one 42-year-old female victim with his vehicle."

The woman sustained serious injuries after becoming briefly pinned beneath the vehicle. She has since been treated and released.

Nielsen was arrested at the scene, the press release states.

According to the Sun-Times, which was present for a hearing Monday, prosecutors said in court that Nielsen lives in Logan Square, and allegedly told a neighbor he was "annoyed by yuppies on the boulevard, who are out with their dogs."

He also allegedly told a man to "Watch what I'm going to do" just prior to hopping in his red Ford F-150 and driving onto the grass, where the picnic was happening, prosecutors said in court.

Prior to allegedly driving into the crowd, Nielsen became "increasingly hostile" at the picnickers, who were celebrating a birthday, prosecutors said. The paper's report indicates he allegedly ran over their bicycles and chairs before turning towards the partygoers.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prosecutors said Nielsen, who has past convictions for kidnapping and extortion, attempted to flee the area, but the truck wouldn't move due to a large cooler that had become wedged beneath the vehicle, reports the Sun-Times.

When bystanders tried pulling Nielsen from the truck, he allegedly brandished a knife, leaving one individual with a minor cut to the arm, prosecutors said.

Nielsen did not enter pleas Monday, and is due back in court May 10.