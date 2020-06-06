Anthony Brennan III was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, Maryland-National Capital Park Police said in a statement

Man Charged with Assaulting Teens Who Were Putting Up Fliers Protesting Against Police Brutality

Maryland police have ended a days-long search for a cyclist who was seen on video assaulting a group of young people who were putting up fliers protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Anthony Brennan III, a 60-year-old man from Kensington, Maryland, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault on Friday, Maryland-National Capital Park Police said in a statement.

Describing the assaults, which occurred on June 1, just before 1:00 p.m. local time, police say three young adults, one male and two females, were putting up flyers calling for “community action” on the Capital Crescent Trail, which runs from Bethesda, Maryland, to Washington, D.C.

“A man was lynched by the police. What are you going to do about it?” the fliers read, a Maryland-National Capital Park Police spokesman told The New York Times.

Detailing the incident, the police statement said that "the suspect described as a white male began to argue about the flyers and forcibly grabbed the flyers from one of the victims. Before leaving the scene, the suspect pushed his bicycle towards the male victim and caused him to fall to the ground."

After putting out a call to the public on June 2 to help them identify the man in the video, police said they received “hundreds of tips,” which eventually led them to identify Brennan as their “primary suspect.”

“Contact was made with Mr. Brennan and his legal counsel earlier today. Consent was provided to search his home while members of the State’s Attorney’s Office and Park Police were present,” authorities said. “A subsequent arrest warrant was obtained and served on Mr. Brennan this evening after he voluntarily turned himself into detectives.”

In a video of the incident, which has been shared by thousands online, a cyclist can be seen approaching a woman with papers in her hand, while another woman, who is out of view yells, “She has nothing, sir. Do not touch her!”

“Leave her alone!” another male voice yells, before the suspect grabs the woman’s arm and pulls the papers from out of her hands. After being pushed away, the man grabs his bike and runs toward the man filming the encounter, who falls to the ground.

Two of the victims were 18 and the other was 19, according to The New York Times.

In a statement released through his lawyers, Brennan said he is “sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on that trail, and online.”

“I am committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behavior,” Brennan continued in the statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE. “I am dedicated to working with the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office to provide peace to our community and justice to the victims in the video, as well as to all victims of racism and police brutality.”

The statement also acknowledged that “several innocent people were also victimized by having been erroneously identified online, and their reputations were tarnished.”

“Mr. Brennan understands that his apology will not be enough to right his wrongs,” wrote attorneys Andrew Jezic and David Moyse.

Brennan was released from custody on Saturday after posting bond, according to USA Today.

