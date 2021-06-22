Cory John McGilloway, 31, reportedly stole the endangered ring-tailed lemur from the San Francisco Zoo in October 2020

Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Rare Lemur from San Francisco Zoo, Facing $50K in Fines and Prison Time

A California man was charged on Monday for the alleged kidnapping of a rare lemur species from the San Francisco Zoo last October.

Cory John McGilloway, 31, was arraigned Monday for "a violation of the Endangered Species Act," according to the FBI's San Francisco office.

McGilloway made an appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California virtually and was charged with one misdemeanor count for the violation, PEOPLE confirms.

The Los Angeles resident is facing $50,000 in fines and up to one year in prison, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California office says.

McGilloway's lawyer had no comment when reached by PEOPLE Tuesday.

The 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur named Maki was allegedly kidnapped on October 14, 2020, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At the time, zoo officials told ABC7 that the animals are "highly endangered" and need "special care." The zoo also offered a $2,100 reward for information leading to Maki's return, according to the outlet.

Maki was located on October 15, 2020, after a witness found the animal unattended at a playground in Daly City "in good health." Maki was returned to the Zoo, San Francisco PD said in a press release at the time.

However, in court documents, a zoo official says Maki was "hungry, dehydrated, and agitated" when returned.

Police later acquired information that led to the identification of McGilloway, who was arrested that same day by the San Rafael Police Department "on an unrelated matter," San Francisco PD said.

Once released from San Rafael PD custody, McGilloway was booked for burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism at the San Francisco County Jail.

