Florida Man Charged After Allegedly Throwing 2 Kittens Out of Moving Car on Highway

Diego Torres Ruiz was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office after a witness says he tossed two kittens out of his moving Hyundai Santa Fe last month

By Staff Author
Published on December 9, 2022 09:17 PM
TORRES RUIZ, DIEGO was arrested on 12/08/2022 at 12:20 Date of Birth: 07/03/1993 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W Address: 86550 OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036 Occupation: COOK Arrest Location: 87000 OVERSEAS HWY, TAVERNIER Incident #: MCSO22CAD213661 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF009234 Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 828.12.1 CONSERVATION-ANIMALS 1 Felony Count(s) of 828.12.2 CONSERV
Photo: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say he threw two kittens from a moving vehicle last month.

Diego Torres Ruiz, 29, faces two counts of animal cruelty.

Ruiz is accused of throwing the two kittens out of the window of his car as he drove on U.S. 1 on Nov. 28, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

A motorist, who said they saw the felines tumble from a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe near mile marker 87, provided authorities with the vehicle's tag number, the sheriff's office said. The witness said it caused other drivers to swerve in order to avoid hitting the cats, according to the sheriff's office statement.

MCSO - Florida Keys Sorpesotdn e 04m a u d 61 a l2f0 r m Y : 9 7 e 0ucg1 M t s u 1 c A g0300 1 l y c20a 1 t · A 29-year-old Islamorada man who tossed two kittens from a moving vehicle on U.S. 1 was arrested Thursday. Diego Torres Ruiz was charged with two counts of animal cruelty. “I take these incidents very seriously and I’m happy to report an arrest was made in this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. On Nov. 28, a motorist reported seeing two kittens tumble from a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe near Mile Marker 87 causing vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting them. The witness provided the tag number and description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Ruiz, was stopped shortly thereafter. He denied knowing anything about the kittens. The cats were not immediately found and Ruiz was released. The Sheriff’s Office continued to search for the kittens. Later on Nov. 28, one kitten was found dead by the Sheriff’s Office after apparently being struck by a vehicle. A second nearby kitten ran into the woods and out of sight, but was later found by a Rain Barrel Village employee and taken to Whiskers & Paws in Key Largo with non-life-threatening injuries. The witness adopted the kitten that survived and confirmed the kittens looked like those from the incident on U.S. 1. The witness also identified Ruiz’s vehicle as the suspect vehicle on the highway. The Sheriff’s Office notified the State Attorney’s Office and warrants were obtained for Ruiz’s arrest. See less
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Ruiz was stopped shortly after the incident but was released after authorities were unable to find the kittens and he denied knowing about the cats, the sheriff's office said.

However, later that day one cat was found dead, apparently after it was struck by a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The second cat ran into the woods and was later found by a Rain Barrel Village employee who took it to Whiskers & Paws in Key Largo where it was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The nonprofit rescues and cares for the feral cat population in the upper Florida Keys, according to its website.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the surviving kitten was adopted by the witness, who said the kittens looked like the ones tossed out of the window of the moving vehicle.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The witness also allegedly identified Ruiz's vehicle as the suspect vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Ruiz is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 3. It is not clear if Ruiz has legal representation to comment on his behalf.

Related Articles
Arabella McCormack https://www.sdsheriff.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1613/16
Megachurch Leader Arrested Alongside Her Parents for Allegedly Torturing and Murdering Daughter
Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17
A Missing Texas Teen Was Found in Nebraska. Police Found His Dead Mother in Trunk of His Car
Frank Allison (left) and William Hale
Two Dads Charged with Attempted Murder After Daughters Were Shot in Florida Road Rage Incident
IAN CHRISTOPHER BAUNACH, Katie Samantha Baunach
Florida Bodybuilder Charged with Ex's Murder, After Police Find Bones in Backyard Burn Pile
caption: Landon Parrot credit: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office
Teen Dad Arrested After Allegedly Leaving 1-Year-Old Son in Car for Hours, and Cops Say it Was Intentional
Timothy Ogden and Lindsay Weakland
2 People Killed During Crash at Illegal Car Rally in N.J., Pa. Man Charged
Men arrested for taking key deer
2 Miami Men Arrested and Charged for Allegedly Abducting Endangered Key Deer: Police
William Wiesman (Blount County)
Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty
2 Georgia Deputies Ambushed and Killed While Serving Arrest Warrant: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Johnson funeral home. Deshawn Longmire was charged with murder in the death of Ronald Mouton, Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Uber Driver Charged in Alleged Road Rage Murder of Houston Pastor
Officer Robert Duran
Santa Fe Police Officer, Motorist Killed When Patrol Cars Crash During Pursuit of Kidnapping Suspect
California Highway Patrol
Mom Arrested After Daughter, 7, Falls Out of Car Window and Is Fatally Run Over on Calif. Freeway
Kane Thomas Fairbank
Utah Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Tinder Date Allegedly Told Police He Had More Attacks Planned
Thomas W Aspseter
Wis. Man Told to Move Out of Home He Formerly Shared with Grandmother Kills Her Husband with an Ax: Police
getting pulled over by the police for speeding
Driver Alerts Officer to Alleged Kidnapping After Committing Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over, Police Say
Man Charged after elderly man killed by pack of 7 dogs primary: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=428909475946222&set=pcb.428911012612735 credit Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office
Texas Man, 47, Charged After Elderly Man Fatally Mauled by Pack of 7 Dogs in Unprovoked Attack