Florida Man Charged After Allegedly Throwing 2 Kittens Out of Moving Car on Highway

A Florida man was arrested on Thursday after authorities say he threw two kittens from a moving vehicle last month.

Diego Torres Ruiz, 29, faces two counts of animal cruelty.

Ruiz is accused of throwing the two kittens out of the window of his car as he drove on U.S. 1 on Nov. 28, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

A motorist, who said they saw the felines tumble from a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe near mile marker 87, provided authorities with the vehicle's tag number, the sheriff's office said. The witness said it caused other drivers to swerve in order to avoid hitting the cats, according to the sheriff's office statement.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Ruiz was stopped shortly after the incident but was released after authorities were unable to find the kittens and he denied knowing about the cats, the sheriff's office said.

However, later that day one cat was found dead, apparently after it was struck by a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The second cat ran into the woods and was later found by a Rain Barrel Village employee who took it to Whiskers & Paws in Key Largo where it was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The nonprofit rescues and cares for the feral cat population in the upper Florida Keys, according to its website.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the surviving kitten was adopted by the witness, who said the kittens looked like the ones tossed out of the window of the moving vehicle.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The witness also allegedly identified Ruiz's vehicle as the suspect vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Ruiz is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 3. It is not clear if Ruiz has legal representation to comment on his behalf.