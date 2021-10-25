Vinath Oudomsine was charged with one count of wire fraud last week

Georgia Man Charged After Allegedly Spending Over $50,000 of COVID Relief Money on a Pokémon Card

A Georgia man has been charged after he allegedly spent a majority of his COVID-19 business relief loan on a single Pokémon card, according to a court record filed on October 19 before a federal court in Georgia.

Last week, Vinath Oudomsine was charged with one count of wire fraud after he reportedly lied on a pandemic economic relief loan application about the number of people his supposed business employed, as well as the company's total revenue.

Back in March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (C.A.R.E.S.), which helped businesses to receive small business loans amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2020, Oudomsine applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) from the Small Business Association (SBA), later receiving a payment of $85,000 from the organization the following month, the document states.

According to the court document, Oudomsine falsely applied for the EIDL by saying he operated a business that existed since 2018 and had ten employees, alongside a yearly revenue of $235,000. In the court records, it was not indicated what type of business Oudomsine claimed to own.

Months later in January 2021, the Dublin, Georgia, resident then allegedly used the money he was given by the government to buy an unnamed Pokemon card for $57,789.

The Associated Press reports that rare Pokémon cards can sell for thousands of dollars. Prices for the trading cards have risen with demand for the franchise's collectible items amid the pandemic.

Now, Oudomsine could potentially face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and $25,000 in total fines if he is convicted, The Telegraph reported.