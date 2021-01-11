26-Year-Old Man Charged with Murder After Allegedly Killing Mother, Nephew and Stabbing Brother

David Cordoba was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder

A Los Angeles man has been arrested after allegedly murdering his mother and young nephew.

David Cordoba, 26, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder on Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Cordoba allegedly killed his mother, Maria Rodas, 60, and his nephew Alan Cordova-Robles, 6, on December 21. ABC 7 previously reported that they were stabbed to death following a family dispute.

Image zoom David Cordoba | Credit: LAPD

Cordoba's brother and Alan's father, Erick Cordova, eventually arrived at the house to pick the boy up, KTLA reported, and was also allegedly stabbed by Cordoba. He suffered minor injuries, the DA's office said.

Cordoba then fled the home and was arrested weeks later on Wednesday night, ABC 7 reported, and was being held on a $5 million bail. He was arraigned on Monday, the DA's office said.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cordoba could spend up to 39 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Image zoom Alan Cordova-Robles | Credit: GoFundMe

GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for both Rodas and Alan.

Monica Robles, Alan's mother, shared in an update that the family had buried the little boy.

"Today we laid Alan to rest thanks to all of you," she wrote on the page for the campaign, which has raised nearly $50,000, on Thursday.

Image zoom Maria Rodas | Credit: GoFundMe

"It's really painful to sit here and think this is my reality right now and my son is no longer here," Robles told KTLA.