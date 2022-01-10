Authorities said Thomas McDowell lived in Lexington County, S.C., in 1986 when Jessica Gutierrez disappeared

N.C. Man Charged with 1986 Murder of 4-Year-Old Girl, Who Was Taken from Bed While Family Slept

A North Carolina man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 4-year-old girl who was snatched from her bed in the early morning hours more than 35 years ago.

Thomas McDowell, 61, has been charged with murder in the 1986 disappearance of Jessica Gutierrez, who is still missing and presumed dead.

He is also facing charges of kidnapping and first-degree burglary when he is extradited from his home in North Carolina to South Carolina where the kidnapping occurred.

"I'm glad God brought me to see it," Jessica's mother, Debra Gutierrez, told the News & Observer. "I prayed he would bring me through it, and we've waited for this a long time."

Authorities believe Jessica was abducted from her Lexington home sometime after midnight on June 6. Her sister said a man "with the magic hat and the beard took her last night," the News & Observer reported.

Despite a massive search, Jessica nor her killer were ever found.

Authorities said they "took a fresh look" at the case in September along with FBI agents and analysts with the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team and prosecutors with the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said law enforcement looked at more than 3,500 case file pages and interviewed more than 125 people.

"Because of the work we did, coming together as a team, we were able to sort and connect more pieces of the puzzle about what happened to Jessica all those years ago," Koon said in a statement.

Authorities said McDowell lived in Lexington County in 1986 when Jessica disappeared.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE a fingerprint found was later identified as belonging to McDowell.

"McDowell was later identified through a photo lineup and made statements to other sources that he had kidnapped the victim and killed her," the arrest warrant states.