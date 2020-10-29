Beloved school worker and Air Force veteran Jackie Olden was on the ground, fighting for her life, when Brian Davenport allegedly stole her phone

Man Caught on Video Stealing Phone from Dying Air Force Vet Who Collapsed on Sidewalk During Jog

A Missouri man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a woman who died after collapsing on the sidewalk while suffering a heart attack is now facing felony charges.

Jacquelyn (Jackie) Olden, 64, an Air Force veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, was jogging at about 1 p.m. Oct. 18, when she collapsed on the ground near the Anheuser-Busch brewery, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the retired school worker in distress, trying to get up and make a call on her phone, local station KSDK reports.

A man, later identified as Brian Davenport, 35, is seen on camera pulling up to the curb in a red minivan at about 1:13 p.m. and getting out and chatting with another bystander who appears to be on the phone.

Image zoom Brian Davenport | Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

He is then seen walking over to Olden as though he were going to help her.

Instead, while the bystander’s back is turned, Davenport is captured on video bending down and allegedly taking Olden’s phone and then waving to someone – but doing nothing to help the now-unconscious woman.

Shortly after that, EMS got to the scene and took Olden to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Associated Press reports.

"We're still kind of in shock over the whole thing," the pastor of Olden’s church, Pastor Adam Medina, said, local station KMOV.com reports.

"What happened to the good Samaritan?" Medina asked.

"The person had stopped to…made it look like they were trying to help but didn't and actually picked up her cellphone and stole it and didn't offer to help," Medina said.

Shortly after, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department posted the surveillance footage on Facebook asking if anyone recognized the man in the video or the red minivan he was driving.

On Monday, the department announced that Davenport had been arrested and charged him one count of felony stealing.

He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As Davenport awaits his next court date, Olden is being remembered as a beloved member of the community.

"She was a firecracker," Medina said. "She had a lot of energy she used to give to everybody. She loved the idea of community."

Marlon Lee, who considered Olden a mentor, told KDSK, “She was a giant. An oratorical giant, a wordsmith, a lover of words, she knew how to use them extremely well.”

In May, Olden retired from Rossman School where she worked as its “cherished kitchen assistant,” the elementary school wrote in a tribute on Facebook.

"For seven years, her bright smile and positive spirit were an encouragement to all who entered the Dining Room, and she modeled strength of character and bravery to our students when she shared stories of her service in the Air Force during last year’s Veterans Day assembly,” the school wrote.