Ohio Teenager's Dad Calls 911 and Allegedly Says, 'I Just Shot my Daughter'

Image zoom Montgomery County Jail

An Ohio father was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of shooting his teenage daughter, who called 911 during the altercation.

Steven Brandy, 55, was taken into custody Sunday for suspicion of felonious assault in connection with the alleged shooting of his 15-year-old daughter and has since been released from jail, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He has yet to be charged and the case is still under investigation, Greg R. Flannagan with the prosecuting attorney’s office tells PEOPLE.

According to the Associated Press, the teen called 911 on April 19 around 5:30 p.m. to report that her father had attacked her and that he was carrying a knife and razor.

“I need you all to come (to the residence) and take this man to jail for being a woman-beater on his own daughter,” the teenager told a dispatcher, the Dayton Daily News reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The teenager stopped responding to the dispatcher, and a few minutes later, another call was made to 911 operators.

“I just shot my daughter,” the man said before the call ended. “Please send somebody quick.”

The teen then called 911 and told dispatchers that she had been shot. “Please come get me, I need help,” she said. “I got shot, please help me. Please Lord, I need you.”

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition remains unclear.