S.C. Man Bit off Ex’s Lip When She Refused to Kiss Him, Gets 12 Years in Prison

A South Carolina man who bit his ex-girlfriend’s lip off when she refused to kiss him was sentenced to 12 years in prison, PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, Seth Aaron Fleury, 23, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins says in a statement.

“This case demonstrates the unique circumstances under which domestic violence occurs, and how quickly these situations can escalate into violence,” Wilkins said after Thursday’s plea hearing. “Hopefully this prison sentence will make it clear to both this defendant and other abusers that domestic violence in any fashion will not be tolerated.”

The grisly assault took place on October 21, 2017, when Fleury met with his former girlfriend, Kayla Hayes, to discuss their relationship, Wilkins says in the statement.

Fleury “became angry when Ms. Hayes refused to resume the relationship,” Wilkins says.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

When he tried to kiss her and she pulled away, “he bit down on her bottom lip with such force that her lip was amputated,” Wilkins says.

Fleury fled the scene, leaving Hayes to seek medical help.

She underwent emergency plastic surgery, but doctors were unable to reattach her lip, Wilkins says.

As a result of the bite, Hayes has “permanent, serious scarring and a permanent, limited range of motion in her mouth,” Wilkins says.

He will be eligible for parole in 10.2 years, after he serves at least 85 percent of his 12-year sentence.

PEOPLE’s calls to Fleury’s attorney were not immediately returned.