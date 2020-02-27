Man Charged After Allegedly Stabbing Woman with Syringe in Maryland Grocery Store

A Maryland man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman with a syringe in a grocery store, police say.

According to an Anne Arundel County Police news release, the attack — which was caught on video surveillance — occurred on Feb. 18 at the entrance of a store in Churchton, Maryland.

The woman reported that she was assaulted by what she believed to be a syringe. In the video, the suspect, identified as Thomas Bryon Stemen, 51, is seen following the victim into the store and then leaning into her to jab the back of her leg with the syringe.

On Tuesday, detectives received a tip and were able to identify Stemen as the suspect. He was arrested on charges of first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to the release.

@AACOPD releases surveillance video after a woman says she assaulted by a man and poked with a syringe at a grocery store in Churchton last week. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-1960 or the tipline 410-222-4700. More tonight on @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/ifucYFd8Y0 — Ray Strickland (@realraystrick) February 24, 2020

According to ABC News, the victim has been placed on preventative medications for 30 days as it remains unclear what was in the syringe.

RELATED: Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend by Zipping Him in Suitcase in Drunken Game of ‘Hide-and-Seek’

Image zoom Anne Arundel County Police Department/AP/Shutterstock

The victim told Fox 5 DC that after the man stabbed her he said, “I know it feels like a bee sting doesn’t it?”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At first, she thought the suspect burnt her with a cigarette, however, she realized the man had used a syringe after noticing her leggings remained intact.

RELATED: Ariz. Man Killed Wife, 2 Daughters, But Spared 3rd Because She ‘Reminded Him of Himself,’ Not Wife

As of Wednesday, Byron is being held without bail, NBC-affiliate WBAL reported.

Anyone with further information should contact the Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-1960.