A Florida man has been accused of running over a group of ducklings, killing two, on purpose.

On Sunday evening James Clairmont was seen allegedly running his Ford truck over a family of 11 ducklings while they played in a shallow puddle with their mom in the road, according to Fox4, Bay News 9 and WFTS.

Witnesses told Largo police they saw Clairmont slowing down for a speed bump before deliberately accelerating towards the ducklings.

The witnesses said they screamed at the 56-year-old to slow down to avoid hurting the ducklings but he allegedly did not stop. Clairmont allegedly ran over three ducklings, killing two, before fleeing the area to his mobile home one block away.

“It was very upsetting,” witness Lily Simmons told Bay News 9. “Especially to the children, because they just totally freaked out.”

When police interviewed Clairmont he appeared to be drunk and allegedly denied running over the ducklings. When police found blood and duck feathers on Clairmont’s truck’s wheels, he had no explanation.

“My daughter comes running over to the porch carrying one of the ducks bleeding all over the place,” said Simmons, according to Bay News 9. “I’m just hoping that that one little duck is going to be OK.”

The third duckling was taken to a local animal hospital for its injuries.

Clairmont was charged with aggravated animal cruelty. On Monday he was released on a $5,000 bond. It is unclear whether he has an attorney or has entered a plea.