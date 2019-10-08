Man Accused of Rape After Offering Women Rides Home From West Hollywood Nightclubs

Image zoom Daycid Sherman LAPD

A 48-year-old man is currently in Los Angeles police custody on suspicion of raping two intoxicated women while driving them home from a West Hollywood nightclub, police told local news outlet WEHOville.

Dayvid Sherman, who was arrested Thursday, allegedly offered transportation services and picked up the two women from an unidentified West Hollywood nightclub, Los Angeles police said.

LAPD put out a call on Monday for more victims or witnesses to come forward, the outlet said. The police also claimed that this was the third alleged attack involving Sherman in the past year.

The first alleged attack occurred in October 2018, where Sherman’s victim was intoxicated and left alone at another unidentified club in West Hollywood.

“The suspect approached the victim, and offered a ride home at a fare lower than ride-share services,” police told WEHOville. “The intoxicated victim agreed, and subsequently lost consciousness on the way home due to (her) level of intoxication. When the victim regained consciousness, (she was) in the back seat of the vehicle being sexually assaulted by the suspect.”

The second incident occurred last month at the same club in West Hollywood, police told the outlet.

“The victim attended the club with friends and consumed alcoholic beverages inside of the club,” the LAPD said. “The victim left the club alone and intoxicated. The victim had lapses of awareness, and recalled being in the suspect’s vehicle after leaving the club. The victim lost consciousness in the suspect’s vehicle, and awoke to the sexual assault.”

Police confirmed that both previous victims have identified Sherman as their alleged attacker. In both cases, he allegedly brought the women into his black SUV to assault them.

Sherman is currently being held on $200,000 bail, WEHOville reported.

The outlet advises anyone who suspects they may have been assaulted by Sherman or has information about him to call LAPD Detective Javier Orijel at (323) 290-2976.