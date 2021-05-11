Man Arrested in Puerto Rico for Allegedly Killing Dog on Golf Course Who Took His Ball

Police in Puerto Rico have arrested a businessman for allegedly shooting a dog who stole his golf ball while he was golfing at a luxury resort.

Salil A. Zaveri is facing animal cruelty and firearm charges in connection with the shooting of the mixed breed stray at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in the town of Río Grande Saturday afternoon.

"Allegedly he was shooting in hole number 11, and for some reason there was a dog around the hole and when he was hitting the golf ball the dog probably thought it was something for play and took the ball," Puerto Rico Police agent Edward Ramirez tells PEOPLE. "The witness said the dog took the ball before it went into the cup."

Ramirez says the dog was shot three times with a pistol.

"Based on what witnesses said, he allegedly shot the dog once and then went back and shot it twice," Ramirez says. "And then after he shot the dog, he continued his game and some of the people who were around called the police and he was arrested."

Zaveri, who lives in Puerto Rico, was charged and released on $60,000 bond.

Ramirez says his passport and driver's license were taken.

According to the Associated Press, Zaveri is the CEO of Zaveri Consulting, LLC, a company promising on its website to help businesses "increase sales and profits."

It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.